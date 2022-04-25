Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.67. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.76. 1,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.93. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

