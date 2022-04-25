Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

