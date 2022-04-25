KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.53.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $23.33 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.07.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.