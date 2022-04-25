Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head to Head Review

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.48 $640.83 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GTT Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 2 6 1 2.89

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

