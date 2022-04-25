Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.37

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $11,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

