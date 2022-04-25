Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.37

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $11,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
