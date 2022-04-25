Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.43. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,295. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.