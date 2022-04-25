Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The stock has a market cap of C$32.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32.
Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
