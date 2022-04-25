Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

