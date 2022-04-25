LHT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, LHT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $103,468.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007174 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

