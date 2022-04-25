Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 834629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$227.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

