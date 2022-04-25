Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$85.00. The stock traded as low as C$49.15 and last traded at C$49.62, with a volume of 51969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.39.

LNR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at C$151,426.36. Insiders acquired a total of 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.5600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

