Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $578.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $542.00 to $578.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE:LAD opened at $289.32 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

