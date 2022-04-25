Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 224,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 142,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,125,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.