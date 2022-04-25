Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $488,000 in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPPP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,994. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

