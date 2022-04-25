LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.35

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 79.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

