Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director John Donovan Purchases 568 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.89. 1,495,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,366. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
