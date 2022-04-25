Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director John Donovan Purchases 568 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.89. 1,495,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,366. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

