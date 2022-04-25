Lossless (LSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.16 million and $1.53 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.23 or 0.07312624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

