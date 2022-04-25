Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 42,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,172,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

