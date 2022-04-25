Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $497.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.47. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

