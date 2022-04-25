Luna Coin (LUNA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a market cap of $8,006.24 and approximately $66.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Luna Coin

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.