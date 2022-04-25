Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.32.

LUN stock opened at C$12.26 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.20.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

