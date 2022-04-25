Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,039 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

LEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

