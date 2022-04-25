Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,054 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock remained flat at $$65.06 during trading hours on Monday. 235,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

