Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $436,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,977. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

