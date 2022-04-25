Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $541,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

GILD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.61. 243,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

