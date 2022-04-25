Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New $333,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.87. The stock had a trading volume of 297,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,431. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

