LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.73.
Shares of LYB opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
