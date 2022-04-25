Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.67

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $669.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

