Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Magnite has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $41.96.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

