Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,531,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,941. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48.

