Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $184.96. 10,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

