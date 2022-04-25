Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 200,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 194,450 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

