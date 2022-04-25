Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

C traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $50.32. 818,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,465,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

