Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 10,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.24. 80,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,163. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

