Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.29. 2,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,192. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.32.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.