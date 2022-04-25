Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,903,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,213,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133,095 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,683. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

