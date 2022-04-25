Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 169,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,298. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.