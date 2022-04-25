Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 121,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,350,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 288,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

