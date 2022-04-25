Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RGR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,552. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

