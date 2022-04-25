Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.