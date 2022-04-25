Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,397 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

