Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.80 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average is $281.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.04.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

