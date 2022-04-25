Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,394. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

