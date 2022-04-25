Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.78. 756,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

