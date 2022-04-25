Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

