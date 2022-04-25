Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 705,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,058,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

