Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 648 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SEA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 162,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.