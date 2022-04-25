Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.17

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 168209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

