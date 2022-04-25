Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.17

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 168209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
