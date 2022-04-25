Marpai, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRAI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 25th

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 25th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.41 on Monday. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).
Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
