Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MMC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,735. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.65 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $350,304,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

