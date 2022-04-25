Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 218 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 436.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,830. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

